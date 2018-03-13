Hershey Story Museum: Cuba—A Sweet Venture in Sugar!

The Hershey Story Museum opened its new special exhibit “Mr. Hershey’s Cuba: A Sweet Venture in Sugar, 1916–1946,” on Friday, March 9, 2018.

The exhibit revisits the town of Hershey, Cuba and tells the story of Mr. Hershey’s Cuban venture in sugar manufacturing, the model industrial town he created there and the admiration Mr. Hershey had for Cuba—and its people had for him, even decades after his death.

Artifacts, vintage photos and film clips, interactive exhibits and personal accounts from individuals who worked for Hershey in Cuba give visitors a glimpse into Mr. Hershey’s “other” model community and his sugar manufacturing enterprise.

Entry into the exhibit is included in Museum Experience admission. For hours of operation, please visit HersheyStory.org!