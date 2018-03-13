Harrisburg City Council approves the hiring of financial advisor to help the city lower debt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to enter into a professional services contract with Marathon Capital Strategies

to serve as the city’s financial adviser.

The firm will be paid on an hourly basis and it’s not to exceed $75,000 per year. Some residents expressed concerns after the city hired a lobbyist, that it was not necessary to hire another another outside professional services firm.

Councilman Ben Allatt serves as the Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee. He says the city does not have a choice. “This is actually required, if we want to be able to negotiate with our bond holders,” said Allatt, As part of the law we, can’t go in without the presence of a financial advisor.”

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says the Marathon Capital Strategies will play a key role in helping the city recover financially. “We think that we can save hundreds of thousands of dollars just by restructuring some of the debt we have on the books,” said Papenfuse, “We have a high interest rate at 6.75%, if we can save a percentage point, we can save thousands over the term of the loan.”

Papenfuse says financial advisors have gotten the city in trouble over the years, but city council vetted the new firm, and are comfortable with the choice. The city will execute the contract with Marathon Capital Strategies, by the end of the week.