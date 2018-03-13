Getting back in shape for spring

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring is nearly here and that means it’s the busy season for area gyms.

The Gold’s Gym in Camp Hill says they see the highest membership influx this time of year. People are busy trying to get in shape in time for summer.

Nate, a personal trainer, says there’s a right way and wrong way to get back in shape. He says to take it slow and be consistent in your workouts.

For example, he says to start by running a quarter mile for a week and then slowly ramping it up. This can help to avoid injuries like shin splints which he says is all too common.

Maintaining a healthy diet is also key to getting your body back on track.

If you plan to change your diet or start a new workout regimen, trainers recommend seeing a health professional first to get the best outcome.