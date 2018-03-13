Ex-constable admits soliciting sex from women with warrants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former constable has admitted abusing his authority by soliciting sex from at least seven women.

George Bottomley Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice. He now faces a potential prison term when he’s sentenced May 25 and also agreed not to seek or hold public office for at least 10 years.

State authorities say that while working for five years in Lansford, Carbon County, Bottomley offered to pay court costs and fines or overlook arrest warrants for several women and in exchange encouraged them to have sex with him. Officials have said two women had sex with Bottomley because they felt obligated to do so because of his official position.

Constables are elected law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania.