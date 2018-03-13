‘Batman’ armed robber sought by police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a masked robber who held up a Susquehanna Township business at gunpoint twice in three days.

The same person robbed the unnamed business in the 2100 block of Linglestown Road on Saturday around 3:05 a.m. and again Monday around 4:05 a.m.

The first time, township police said the robber wore a Batman mask, a black hoodie with neon green lining, black gloves, black pants, and black sneakers.

The second time, he was wearing the same clothes and a different mask.

Police said he demanded cash from the register and had a handgun with a silver slide.

Anyone with any information should call Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 or email smeier@susquehannatwp.com.