Attempt to pull the plug on power line proposal

FRANKLIN CO. Pa. (WHTM) – An update on a group trying to pull the plug on a power line proposal.

Tuesday at 8am some Franklin County residents are busing downtown Harrisburg to voice their opinion at a 10am pre-hearing on the Transource application.

Transource is proposing to build high voltage power lines through Franklin County.

The opposing group is coming to a pre-hearing about the Transource application to voice theirs. Stop Transource Franklin County is on a mission to inform community owners of their property rights, attempting to pull the plug on power lines in their backyards.

Transource is a partnership between American Electric Power and Great Plains Energy developing competitive electric transmission projects across the U.S.

The company proposed building an overhead line running from Smithsburg, MD north of Chambersburg, PA cutting through Franklin County.

One major concern residents brought up at a meeting last month was the aggressiveness of the land agents. “We are in this fight because we believe that it is wrong,” said Franklin County resident Lori Rice “We believe that constitutionally this plays against landowners rights”.

Transource officials said the project would benefit the economy by creating local construction jobs and alleviating congestion on the high voltage power grid.

The meeting begins at the Commonwealth Keystone building at 10am.