Amazon recalls portable power banks for fire, burn risk

SEATTLE, Wash. (WHTM) – Amazon has recalled more than 250,000 portable power banks because the batteries can overheat and ignite.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating. There has been one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.

The recall involves six versions of AmazonBasics’ portable lithium-ion battery chargers: 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable. Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back.

The power banks were sold at Amazon.com and Amazon stores from December 2014 through July 2017 for between $9 and $40.

The commission said people should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund.

The company is contacting all known purchasers.