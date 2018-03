WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire in Lancaster County. Around 3:30 Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at Specialty Bakers along the 500 block of Furnace Hill Pike in Warwick Township.

We do not know what started the fire.

There are no reported injuries.

The fire marshal is on the scene and investigating.

