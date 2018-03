STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman burned by a fire in her Swatara Township home last month has died at a hospital.

Lotte Spandler died at a Philadelphia-area burn center over the weekend, Swatara Township police said.

Spander was critically injured before her son and a neighbor removed her from the home at 157 Kelker Street on the morning of Feb. 26.

The fire was ruled accidental.