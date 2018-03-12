What does #MeToo mean for your love life?

We spend a lot of time talking about harassment in the workplace, but the conversations about how #MeToo applies to love and dating can be more…uncomfortable.

Dating blogger and communications professional Heather Zell talks to Amanda St. Hilaire, Dennis Owens, and Kendra Nichols about how we treat women in today’s dating culture and the steps we should consider to change that.

The ABC27 Investigators also talk about how your money subsidizes movies filmed in Pennsylvania, and read your comments about our recent episodes on guns and Lyme disease.

Subscribe to On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes), on your Android, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player above.

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion. You can also record voice memos and email them to us at theinvestigators@abc27.com.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode: