Theatre Harrisburg Presents: I Love You Because

Theatre Harrisburg has been showcasing volunteer talent under professional direction to the delight of audiences for over 90 years. Known for mounting socially relevant plays as well as lavishly produced musicals, Theatre Harrisburg’s live productions can be enjoyed at Whitaker Center as well as at its original home on Sixth Street in Harrisburg.

I Love You Because is based on Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice and set in modern-day New York City. It was a hit off-Broadway, and it is now about to open on the Krevsky Center stage at Theatre Harrisburg. This musical explores relationships from breakups to rebounds, from friends to lovers and the many foibles that we often experience in the modern dating world.

