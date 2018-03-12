Program helps seniors find cars that fit

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – AAA Central Penn is bringing CarFit to the Midstate.

CarFit is a community-based educational program that allows older adults to evaluate how well their cars “fit” them. Instructors give advice on how senior drivers can adjust their driving habits and preferences to be safer and more comfortable.

AAA says by 2013, one in four drivers will be 65 or older. Although older drivers are safer drivers, they are also more likely to suffer from serious injury in the event of a car crash.

CarFit is free and confidential to anyone who wants to participate.

AAA Central Penn has six CarFit events scheduled across the region from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

May 30, AAA in Camp Hill

May 30, AAA in Gettysburg

June 27, AAA in Lebanon

September 26, AAA in Hershey

September 26, AAA in Lancaster

October 31, AAA in Harrisburg

For more information, visit CarFit’s website.