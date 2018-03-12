Police: Man’s drug overdose endangered 4 young children

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is accused of overdosing on illegal drugs when he was supposed to be watching his four young children.

Swade Johnson, 25, of Chambersburg, was the sole caregiver of the children on Sunday when he snorted a controlled substance at a home in the 600 block of West King Street, police said.

Johnson’s oldest child, a 7-year-old, found Johnson lying on the kitchen floor and called his mother at work. Officers responded and revived Johnson with the overdose reversal drug Narcan, police said.

After several does of Narcan, police said Swade eventually became coherent at a hospital where he admitted to intentionally snorting a controlled substance.

He was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children.

The other children in the home were ages 4, 3, and 3 months.