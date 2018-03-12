Pa. bills would ban abortions based on Down syndrome

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A rally at the state Capitol on Monday called on lawmakers to support legislation that would ban abortions sought because a fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) are proposing the ban in House Bill 2050 and Senate Bill 1050. Both proposals would make it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion solely because the fetus has Down syndrome.

“Every human life is worth living and has dignity,” Turzai said. “Every human life.”

Supporters include the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.

The measures are similar to legislation passed in North Dakota, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. The ACLU in Ohio filed a lawsuit against the law there, calling it unconstitutional.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesman said the governor believes health decisions should be between a woman and her doctor, not politicians in Harrisburg.