Nor’easter brushes by Central PA, staying cold and breezy this week

Today will offer another “glancing blow” from a developing Nor’easter off the coast. The storm will stay too far south and east to affect our region greatly, but some impacts will be felt locally. After a clear and cold start today, clouds will increase this morning and some light snow showers will develop this afternoon. No accumulation is expected today as temperatures will be well above freezing. Roadways should stay damp even as the light snow develops. Highs will be right around 40 degrees today. This evening and overnight, as the storm moves up the coast, light snow could develop east of the Susquehanna River. Again, accumulation will be hard to come by. Those areas east of the river are likely only to see a coating to 1 inch of snow from this system. Most places will remain relatively unaffected overnight. Lows will drop to around 30 degrees tonight.

Behind the Nor’easter, strong gusty winds pick up tomorrow and last through Wednesday and most of Thursday. Light snow showers are possible Tuesday through Thursday as well. Again, based on temperatures we do not expect much in the way of accumulations. Ridge tops and higher elevations have the best chance of seeing accumulating snow, but nothing major. It will be chilly, however, as the winds blow and temperatures remain in the low 40s for a good part of the week. A warmer weather pattern slowly takes shape to round out the week to bring temperatures back to the 50s by the weekend. Some rain showers are also possible with the warm-up, but there is nothing consistent showing up in the forecast guidance yet. We will keep you updated!