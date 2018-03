HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT officials say Pennsylvania’s potholes are at an all-time high due to frequent thawing and freezing cycles.

Central Pennsylvania has it better than most regions because the area hasn’t been pummeled with back to back snowstorms, making it easier for road crews to stay on top of repairs.

Until April 1, when hot asphalt companies open, all of the patch jobs will be temporary.