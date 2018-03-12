Man pushed woman, child down stairs, police say

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man is accused of pushing his wife and 2-year-old child down a flight of stairs.

Samuel Johnson Jr., 45, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and other charges.

Police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of East Louther Street where the assault was reported on Saturday.

They said Johnson fled before officers arrived but he was found a few blocks away.

He was heavily intoxicated and found to have a small amount of marijuana in his pocket, police said.

