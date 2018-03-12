Man charged with assault on police officer, deputy

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is accused of assaulting a police officer and a deputy sheriff.

Benjamin C. Torres, 32, of Etters, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and other charges.

Fairview Township police said they were called to a home in the 700 block of Sawmill Road on Saturday because Torres was making threats and refused to leave.

The officers were speaking with Torres when he punched one of them in the face and attempted to run away. Torres was tackled by a second officer, and a stun gun was used when he continued to struggle, police said.

Neither officer nor Torres received any major injuries.

Torres was taken to the York County Booking Center and began kicking the door and window of the police car until officers put leg shackles on him. At the booking center, Torres punched the deputy sheriff, police said.

He was arraigned and placed in York County Prison without bail.