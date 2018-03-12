Man arrested after police chase in Penbrook, Middletown

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Swatara Township man is accused of leading police on a pursuit from Penbrook to Middletown.

Louisgens Raymond, 27, is charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI, and other charges regarding an incident that began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Penbrook police said Raymond was stopped for driving through a stop sign at a high rate of speed. After he pulled over, he took off in his car and drove to Swatara Township, then Lower Swatara Township, and then Middletown.

Raymond eventually crashed and was arrested after a foot chase. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.