Lancaster County’s last video rental store to close

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – There are about 25,000 movie titles inside the California Video in New Holland.

Nick Totoro has about the same amount of memories renting videos with his dad.

“Every week, we would go pick out a movie and get some popcorn,” Totoro said. “As simple as it sounded, it was the best day of the week for me.”

On Monday, Totoro took his daughter to the store to pass on some of those memories.

“Her generation is not going to experience this and it’s sad,” Totoro said.

California Video is the last video rental store in Lancaster County. It will close at the end of April.

Co-owner Jeffrey Stalter opened the video rental store in 2010 when Blockbuster closed at the same location. Before that, Statler had two and a half decades in the video rental business.

Statler said the business now plays like a horror flick because of things like online video streaming.

“I understand why things have changed and I’m not bitter about that at all,” Stalter said. “I’ve enjoyed the years I’ve been in business and the customers I’ve had.”

The store is now in liquidation mode. Everything is for sale.

After California Video closes, a coffee shop will move into the building.