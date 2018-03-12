Harrisburg man tossed cocaine during pursuit, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man is accused of tossing cocaine from his car as he fled police.

Garland Baylor, 51, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and tampering with evidence.

Police said they stopped Baylor in the 1600 block of North Seventh Street.on March 2 because he was wanted by the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear in court on drug charges.

When officers approached the vehicle, Baylor took off and led the led officers on a short pursuit to North Seventh and Woodbine streets. A K9 alerted on the vehicle for narcotics, but no drugs were found, police said in a news release.

A short time later, a substantial amount of cocaine was found in the 1700 block of North Seventh Street.

Police said based on the location of the drugs and the K-9 alert on the vehicle, Baylor was charged with throwing the drugs out of his car while fleeing the scene.