Harrisburg man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting 1-year-old girl

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man accused of taking a 1-year-old girl from a Harrisburg home.

Travon Johnson, 23, was taken into custody late Monday afternoon.

The toddler went missing from a home in the 1400 block of South 15th Street on Saturday. Police say she was found with injuries “consistent with being assaulted” on Sunday night and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The child’s mother reported that her daughter was in Johnson’s care and both were gone when she returned home.

Johnson later contacted the mother, confirmed he had the girl, and warned he would harm her if police became involved. He later left the girl at a home where authorities could find her, police said.

He will be charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, interfering with the custody of a minor, and concealing the whereabouts of a minor.

