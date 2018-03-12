Ex-police officer gets prison for stealing drug money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Fairview Township police officer will serve more than three years in prison for stealing money seized as evidence in drug arrests.

Tyson Baker, 43, of Etters, was sentenced Monday in federal court to 42 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney David Freed’s office said.

Baker was found guilty in September of two counts of theft of seized drug money, one count of falsifying or altering records to impede a drug investigation, one count of theft of federal property, and one count of false report to the FBI.

Baker was a 17-year veteran of the police department when he was arrested in December 2015.

He was suspected of stealing $2,000 from a suspected marijuana dealer. When the FBI then set up a sting and police stopped the undercover agent, Baker had the vehicle towed. A video camera recorded him as he searched the car without a warrant and stole $3,000 from $15,000 hidden in a gym bag.

As part of his sentence, Baker must pay $1,000 in restitution to the Fairview Township Police Department and $330 restitution to the FBI.

He will begin serving his sentence on April 2.

