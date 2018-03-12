Child rapist gets no relief at resentencing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate serving prison time for sexually abusing a child won’t get a break from his original sentence.

Jeremy H. Barney, 41, was sentenced in 2014 to 20 to 40 years for rape and other sexual abuse of a boy in Manheim Township in 2008.

The district attorney’s office said Barney’s original sentence involved a mandatory minimum term, so his case was remanded for resentencing. The Pennsylvania Superior Court has deemed such sentences unconstitutional.

At a recent resentencing hearing, Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered a 20-to-40-year sentence, noting he was not invoking mandatory minimums.

Reinaker said the terms he ordered were within state sentencing guidelines.