Amber Alert not issued for missing toddler

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a 1-year-old girl on Sunday.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says despite finding the girl, law enforcement officials did not have enough information to issue an Amber Alert.

“An Amber Alert is a system designed to give notification to the public and through the media that a child has been abducted and may be in danger,” said Steve Wheeler, a law enforcement expert.

Chardo said police did not have enough information about the car to qualify an Amber Alert, which goes out on billboards along highways.

“The more descriptive information, the more accurate information, the more accurate that information, the more you can drill it down where someone can make a decision and say ‘I think that’s the people they’re looking for’, that’s what you want to do,” Wheeler said.

The man accused of taking the girl, 23-year-old Travon Johnson, was arrested late Monday afternoon. He is charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, interfering with the custody of a minor, and concealing the whereabouts of a minor.

The toddler went missing from a home in the 1400 block of South 15th Street on Saturday. Police say she was found with injuries “consistent with being assaulted” on Sunday night and taken to a hospital for treatment.