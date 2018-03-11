RIGHT NOW: Police search for baby missing from Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for a 1-year-old girl who is missing from her Harrisburg home.

The say the infant, Dayyvani Cleveland, may be be with 23-year-old Travon Johnson. She was last seen on March 10th at 8 p.m. at 1405 South 15th Street.

Johnson is described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, short black hair, sparse goatee and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-558-6900.

Read more from police below:

“On March 11, 2018 at 7:00AM, Harrisburg Police received a call from a mother who indicated that Travon Johnson took her 1-year old daughter, Dayyani Cleveland. Officers contacted the mother who indicated that she left Dayyvani Cleveland in the care of Travon Johnson while she went out. When she returned to the home both were gone.

The mother was contacted by Johnson who verified he had the child. Johnson warned that if police became involved that he would harm Cleveland. The mother could hear the child crying in the background.

Dayyvani Cleveland is a 1-year old black female. Cleveland was last seen, and may still be in the company of Travon Johnson, who is described as a 23-year-old black male, non-Hispanic, 5’10”, 180 lbs., short black hair with sparse goatee and mustache. Cleveland was last seen in the area of 1405 South 15th Street, Apt.303, Harrisburg, PA 17104 on 03/10/18 at approx. 2000 hours.

Anyone that may have information regarding the location of Travon Johnson or Dayyvani Cleveland to please contact police at 717-558-6900 or submit the information through Crime Watch.”