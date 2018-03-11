Police: man injured by gunshot, appears to be accidentally self-inflicted

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Manheim, according to police.

Police say they were called to American Bar & Grill on 1081 North Plum Street just before 1 a.m.

A police reports says that officers found a male victim who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive, according to Manheim Township Police.

Investigators say that the gunshot appears to be self-inflicted as the result of an accident discharge.

No one else is reported to have been injured.

