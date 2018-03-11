Police investigate construction site burglary

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are investigating a construction site burglary.

According to a press release, officers were called around 7 a.m. Monday to a construction site on the first block of Carlisle Springs Road.

Investigators report that equipment from a trailer on the site valued at more than $10,000 had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.

