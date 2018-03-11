Police: 13 year-old injured after crashing stolen car

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13 year-old has been injured after crashing a stolen car, according to York City Police.

Police say they identified and tried to stop a stolen car around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Moments later the 13 year-old driver crashed the car into a utility pole in the 300 block of North Queen Street, according to investigators.

One person was ejected and is being treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

Police say three other occupants were also taken into custody.

