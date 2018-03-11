Opposing gun rallies scheduled for Sunday

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) Opposing gun rallies will be held in downtown Carlisle Sunday.

A group of Carlisle High School students will hold a Cease Fire rally on the steps of the old courthouse at 2 p.m.

They are calling for common sense gun control.

Our news exchange partners The Sentinel is reporting that a Mechanicsburg man is planning an opposing rally supporting the second amendment at the same time but across the street.

David Delp told the paper he wants to make sure the opposing side to the Cease Fire rally is heard.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s