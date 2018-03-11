MISSING PERSON: Police search for missing 13-year-old Adams County girl

By Published:
Bryanna Laughman

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Adams County are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Friday.

Police say 13-year-old Bryanna Laughman was last seen Friday morning on North Peter Street in New Oxford while she was on her way to school.

She is described as 5’7″, weighs about 120 pounds, has light brown hair, brown eyes and a small “red heart” tattoo on her left wrist. Police say she was wearing jeans and possibly a gray-colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

