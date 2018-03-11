Harrisburg police investigate shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One man has been injured after a shooting, according to Harrisburg Police.

A police report says officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his rib cage.

He was treated at a hospital and released, according to a press release.

Police say the victim provided numerous accounts as to what happened, none of which were consistent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.

