Developing nor’easter mainly stays away from the Midstate other than clouds & light snow showers

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies to start, so it will be chilly with nearly calm conditions. We expect lows to drop to the low 20s for outlying areas, with upper 20s being the average. More clouds sneak into the picture by early tomorrow morning as a developing low skirts by the south.

This same area of low pressure then heads northeast during the day tomorrow. We are left with mostly cloudy skies and chilly weather. Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 40s and possibly as cold as the upper 30s for some locations. Scattered light snow showers will be around starting after 1 PM tomorrow, if not a little sooner for western areas over the mountains. Given that air temperatures will be over 32°, and that the snow will be light, we do not expect much in the way of accumulations. If anything, it will just make the roads damp and give a colder feel to the air.

Scattered snow showers continue overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning before 7 AM. The best chance for these snow showers will be east of Harrisburg, but even then we do not anticipate a lot of snow. Less than an inch of snow is expected in total.

Behind the nor’easter that develops on Tuesday, strong gusty winds pick up and last through Wednesday and most of Thursday. Light snow showers are possible Tuesday through Wednesday as well. Again, based on temperatures we do not expect much in the way of accumulations. Ridge tops and higher elevations have the best chance of seeing accumulating snow.

A warmer weather pattern slowly takes shape to round out the week to bring temperatures back to the 50s by the weekend. Some rain showers are also possible with the warm-up, but there is nothing consistent showing up in the forecast guidance yet. We will keep you updated!