UPDATE: Police arrest student in connection with Eastern York bomb threat

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County have made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat made last week against the Eastern York School District.

Police say 18-year-old Jacob Chirichello, a student, made the threat on Friday morning just before 10 a.m. They say he was taken into custody on Friday night at his job.

Chirichello is now facing two counts of terroristic threats.

The threat prompted the district to evacuate all five of its school buildings and bomb sniffing dogs searched the properties. Police say nothing was found.

