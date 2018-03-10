Trump lends White House weight to House race in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this March 8, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Trump is increasingly flying solo. With his staff hollowing out and his agenda struggling, Trump has eagerly seized opportunities to take bold action on his own. Always improvisational, the president exercised his penchant for going it alone in a big way this week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is lending the weight of the White House to a congressional candidate who hopes to keep a Pittsburgh-area House seat in Republican hands.

Trump plans a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night for Rick Saccone, a state representative in a tight race against Conor Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor who’s never run for office before.

The election is Tuesday.

Trump easily won the district in the 2016 presidential race. And the former eight-term incumbent, Tim Murphy, never had a close election, and didn’t even have a Democratic challenger in his last two elections.

Murphy quit last fall after his hometown newspaper reported he had suggested a mistress get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.

