One officer killed in standoff after police chase

POMONA, Calif. (AP) – A man who led police on a chase in Southern California barricaded himself in an apartment and fired through a door, fatally shooting one officer and wounding another.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Christopher Bergner says the suspect remained barricaded Saturday morning in an apartment building in Pomona, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Bergner says the man had led police on a pursuit Friday night before he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. He says officers pursued the man into the apartment building before he fired through a door, striking two Pomona officers.

One of the officers was killed. Bergner says the other officer was undergoing surgery but was expected to recover.

He says crisis negotiators were speaking with the suspect throughout the night.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.