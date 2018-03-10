Police investigate report of student attacking teacher at Carlisle High School

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A video circulating on social media appears to show a student attacking a teacher in the halls of what students and parents claim to be Carlisle High School.

The video starts with what looks like a student assaulting another student from behind.

When a teacher attempts to stop the fight, the video shows the student attacking, punching, and dragging the teacher while other students look on.

Three school district employees confirm the incident to ABC27 and say the video was recorded in a hallway inside the high school.

Carlisle Police say they responded to an incident at the school, and released the following statement:

“Carlisle Police Department is aware of the situation and, in conjunction with the Carlisle Area School District, has taken appropriate action. It is the policy of the Carlisle Police Department not to comment on incidents involving juveniles. All questions should be referred to the Carlisle Area School District.”

The district’s board president and superintendent have not yet responded to ABC27’s questions.