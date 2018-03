LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he had sexual relations with a teen.

Authorities say 38-year-old Eric Stauffer of Lititz engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old between October 2017 and February of this year.

Stauffer was arrested Friday and charged with corruption of minors. Police say he also violated his probation.

He remains at Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.