Pipeline protesters arrested in Manor Township

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested five people Saturday afternoon during a protest against the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline in Manor Township.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says four women and one man were charged with misdemeanor counts of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.

The arrest happened at 4 p.m. on Saturday after police say the protesters did not listen to warnings to leave the construction site on Witmer Road.

The Lancaster County DA’s Office says the interaction between police and the protesters was “cordial and respectful,” adding that police “are appreciative there was no physical resistance or escalation of behavior.”

The DA’s Office has not yet released the names of the people charged.