Man taken to hospital after rollover crash

WEST CORNWALL TWP., Pa. (WHTM) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash, according to Cornwall Borough Police.

Police say they were called to the intersection of South Butler Road and Northwood Drive for a single vehicle crash around 9:30 this morning.

A police officer reports that the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital after being freed.

No one else was reported to have been in the crash.

