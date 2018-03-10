Man faces charges after shooting car tire while leaving bar

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested after shooting the tire of a car outside a bar, according to New Holland Police.

Police say they were sent to 88 Diller Avenue shortly after midnight.

Investigators report that there had been an altercation involving two men.

A police report shows that as one of the men got into his car to drive away, 23 year-old Tony Murray pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the car, hitting the rear tire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police later arrested Murray in his home.

He faces four charges including aggravated assault.

