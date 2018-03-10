Man faces charges after shooting car tire while leaving bar

By Published: Updated:
Credit: New Holland Police

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested after shooting the tire of a car outside a bar, according to New Holland Police.

Police say they were sent to 88 Diller Avenue shortly after midnight.

Investigators report that there had been an altercation involving two men.

A police report shows that as one of the men got into his car to drive away, 23 year-old Tony Murray pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the car, hitting the rear tire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police later arrested Murray in his home.

He faces four charges including aggravated assault.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s