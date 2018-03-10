Major Chinese city orders traffic, factory curbs due to smog

The Associated Press Published:
A woman adjusts her mask during a heavily polluted day in Beijing Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. The Chinese capital is expected to end its four-day long smog red alert on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) – One of China’s biggest cities has imposed curbs on traffic and factories due to a spike in air pollution and told elderly people and children to stay indoors.

The government of Tianjin, a port city of 15.5 million people east of Beijing, said half its cars will be barred from the road each day starting Sunday based on whether their license plate numbers are odd or even.

Factories were ordered to reduce emissions by 50 percent. Kindergartens and primary schools were told to cancel outdoor activities.

China’s major cities are among the world’s smoggiest and regularly suffer pollution spikes that prompt emergency measures.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s