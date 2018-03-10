Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

Sadie Gurman Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire and were used in last year's Las Vegas massacre. The Justice Department's regulation, announced Saturday, March 10, 2018, would classify the device as a machine gun prohibited under federal law. The move was expected after President Donald Trump ordered officials to work toward a ban after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire and were used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre.

The Justice Department’s regulation, announced Saturday, would classify the device as a machine gun prohibited under federal law.

The move was expected after President Donald Trump ordered officials to work toward a ban following the Florida school shooting. It likely sets the stage for what could become prolonged legal battles with gun manufacturers while the devices remain on the street.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had previously approved bump stocks. ATF officials believed they lacked the authority to regulate the devices without action from Congress.

The proposal still needs approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget.

