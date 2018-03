YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been convicted of a fatal shooting in the city last year.

Vernon A. Cox Jr., 30, was found guilty Friday of first, second, and third-degree murder in the killing of Ryan Small.

Cox faces a mandatory life sentence at his April 12 sentencing.

Small, 22, died at a hospital after he was shot Jan. 15, 2017, near the intersection of West Princess and Hartley streets.

A co-defendant, 28-year-old Leon White III, is awaiting trial.