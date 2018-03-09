Windy and Cooler Today, Watching track of Southern Storm

The next 7-days will feature highs at or below average in the low 40s. We inch closer and closer to spring just 11 days away, with Daylight Saving just 2 days away on Sunday at 2 a.m. plan to spring forward when we lose an hour of sleep! Today brings a chance for some stray snow showers as strong winds across the Great Lakes pick up out of the northwest will allow snow-squalls to develop across the state, those will break up as they try to reach over the mountains, but we may see a stray snow shower among the mostly cloudy skies.

Your weekend, will feature more sunshine along with breezy conditions for Saturday, but our attention is drawn to the chance of some snow from a coastal storm, that *at this time* is tracking to our south and should just miss us Sunday night into Monday. However, we cannot rule out any changes in the track of this storm.

The rest of the week will have partly cloudy skies, windy conditions Wednesday through Thursday.

We’ll keep you posted throughout the weekend if any changes to the track of Sunday’s storm arise.