WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Quincy Township.

Donald E. Sheffler, 77, of Waynesboro, crossed the center line of Wayne Highway in a curve. The 2004 Ford Ranger he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 GMC Savana van around 1:40 p.m., state police in Chambersburg said.

The other driver was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.