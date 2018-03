YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Sean Heilman, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 2700 block of Black Bridge Road in York.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting the victim during the summer of 2008.

Heilman is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.