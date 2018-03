HAZELTON, Pa (WHTM)- The Hershey Company is set to break ground on a $60 million expansion project at its Hazelton Plant.

The expansion is for a brand-new Kit Kat manufacturing line. Hershey said the expansion will help Kit Kat become its next $1 billion brand.

The company expects to hire 111 people for the facility.

The groundbreaking program is Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at the Hazleton Manufacturing Plant at 3 Scotch Pine Drive in Hazle Township.