Spring forward for clocks at National Watch and Clock Museum

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we spring forward, losing an hour of sleep. Changing all of your clocks at home can be a hassle, but it’s a much bigger deal to change the clocks at the National Watch and Clock Museum in Lancaster County.

Kim Jovinelli is the curator of collections for the museum, who took abc27 Photojournalist Anthony Durso on a tour, showing how staff spring forward the roughly 13,000 objects that are in the museum. “This is a musical wall clock from 1770, it’s German,” says Jovinelli. “What’s really great about this clock is it’s got the original bells, so if something were to happen to those bells we would have we would not be able to replace.”

Jovinelli says there are about 90 clocks in the museum in total that will need to be reset. “To do that we can either stop the pendulum and wait an hour and then restart it makes it a lot easier for saving time for us to set the clock,” said Jovinelli.

“I think time is different for everyone passed differently some people measure it in memory some people measure it by seconds. Time I think is fluid, it can be interrupted different know matter who you are.”