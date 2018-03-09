Documentary focuses on families of wounded veterans

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – When we talk about veterans issues, we often think about the soldiers who have made sacrifices for this country. Often forgotten are their families who struggle, especially when their loved ones come back injured. That’s the focus of a new documentary airing in Cumberland County.

“The Weight Of Honor is basically an untold story about caregivers who support catastrophically wounded soldiers and military,” said program coordinator William Barko, “and their story is such that you follow them and their families as they take care of those that are wounded.”

The documentary focuses on those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The soldiers featured came home with lost limbs and traumatic brain injuries. Many people don’t understand the toll this takes on their families, who often have to take on a new role as caregivers.

The Army Heritage Center Foundation is hosting this special screening and a panel discussion following the movie. Organizers say it’s important for the public to recognize the sacrifices made by everyone, not just those fighting in the military.

“Often the soldier and the wounded warrior is highlighted,” said Barko. “You see them in each step of the rehabilitation process. That’s what’s unique about this documentary.”

“The Weight Of Honor” screening is Thursday, March 22nd at 6:30 p.m. at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center. It is free and open to the public.